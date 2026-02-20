State leaders, family members honor pilot killed in Flagstaff helicopter crash

State officials, law enforcement officers and family members gathered in Kingman Friday for the funeral of Arizona Department of Public Safety Pilot Robert Skankey.

The 61-year-old was one of the two state troopers killed in a helicopter crash in Flagstaff on Feb. 4.

Gov. Katie Hobbs addressed the crowd at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and said the entire state honored Skanky’s service.

“He represented the very best of Arizona, a man guided by faith, committed to uplifting others, and deeply devoted to his community,” Hobbs said.

Skankey was a Marine veteran with 5,100 flight hours before he joined the state police in 2021.

Skankey’s eldest son, whose name is also Robert Skankey, spoke as well.

“It's hard to say goodbye. Dad hated it. He'd always say, ‘See you later,’” Skankey said. “He was everything that a father should be. He was kind, generous, edifying and patient. He was an excellent mentor and a guide, and I am who I am today because of him and his efforts.”

A funeral for DPS trooper and paramedic Hunter Bennett, 28, is scheduled for Monday in Gilbert.

Hobbs has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on both days.

The helicopter crashed as the troopers provided air support for Flagstaff police during a shootout in a Flagstaff neighborhood.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.