Navajo officials allege racist harassment of Chinle players at high school basketball game

Tribal and state officials have called for an investigation into allegations that attendees at a high school basketball game in Coolidge used racial slurs against players from Chinle High School.

Videos posted to social media also purport to show a Coolidge supporter spit on a Chinle High player.

Navajo officials say members of the Coolidge team verbally abused their opponents and made threatening gestures, while accounts on social media describe fans yelling at elders and making racist remarks.

State Rep. Myron Tsosie has been in contact with numerous Chinle families about the alleged incident.

“Our students and fans should not have to endure this kind of behavior and be made to feel unsafe at what is supposed to be a fun, exciting and positive experience,” he says.

Tsosie, who also sits on the Chinle School Board, says he’s gathering evidence and intends to file a complaint to the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which oversees high school athletic competitions.

“This was unacceptable and clearly violates AIA's harassment policy," Tsosie says.

A spokesperson for the AIA tells KNAU they’re taking the situation seriously and are "actively looking into the serious situation that occurred at the boys basketball playoff game between Chinle and Coolidge on Friday night.”

They say the association doesn't tolerate any discrimination or slurs toward teams and fans.

“High school sporting events are times to bring communities together. Any actions to the contrary will be dealt with,” the spokesperson says.

Coolidge Unified School District Superintendent Dawn Hodge says the school is cooperating with the AIA in its review.

“The Coolidge Unified School District is aware of the allegations made regarding Friday night’s basketball game between Coolidge and Chinle,” Hodge says. “The District is conducting an investigation of the allegations and has been in communication with the AIA and will fully cooperate with their review.”

The Navajo Nation’s Chinle Chapter also passed a resolution calling for accountability.