FBI: 8-year-old girl found dead on Navajo Nation likely hit by car

The FBI says the missing 8-year-old girl found dead on the Navajo Nation last month may have been hit by a car.

Maleeka "Mollie" Boone was reported missing on Jan. 15 from home in the community of Coalmine.

Authorities issued a Turquoise Alert for her disappearance the next morning, but she was found dead soon after.

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson said investigators believe Boone was struck by a larger vehicle, possibly a pickup truck. Authorities add that the driver may not have realized what happened.

The FBI is seeking information about vehicles traveling on Cedar Loop Road in the Coalmine Navajo Authority between 5:50 and 6:20 p.m. on January 15th.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.