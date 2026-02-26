© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

FBI: 8-year-old girl found dead on Navajo Nation likely hit by car

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:55 AM MST
GoFundMe
The FBI says the missing 8-year-old girl found dead on the Navajo Nation last month may have been hit by a car.

Maleeka "Mollie" Boone was reported missing on Jan. 15 from home in the community of Coalmine.

Authorities issued a Turquoise Alert for her disappearance the next morning, but she was found dead soon after.

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson said investigators believe Boone was struck by a larger vehicle, possibly a pickup truck. Authorities add that the driver may not have realized what happened.

Maleeka “Mollie” Boone, 8, was found dead in the Coalmine community on the Navajo Nation on Jan. 16, 2026. She was reported missing the day before.
KNAU and Arizona News
Investigation continues into death of 8-year-old girl on Navajo Nation
KNAU STAFF
Authorities are investigating the death of 8-year-old Maleeka “Mollie” Boone, who was reported missing from the Coalmine community on the Navajo Nation.

The FBI is seeking information about vehicles traveling on Cedar Loop Road in the Coalmine Navajo Authority between 5:50 and 6:20 p.m. on January 15th.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

Anyone with information about the case or a vehicle traveling in the area during that time should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). Online tipsters may submit information at tips.fbi.gov.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Missing and Murdered Indigenous PeopleNavajo NationFBITurquoise AlertNavajo Police Department
