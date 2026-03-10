Flagstaff, Tucson Bookmans employees ratify union contract

Employees of Bookmans Entertainment Exchange stores in Flagstaff and Tucson have voted to ratify their union contract after months of negotiations with management.

Organizers say the new three-year contract addresses wage increases, paid sick time, bereavement leave and health insurance for both full and part-time employees.

“I feel hopeful for the future, excitement, and I’m so proud of my coworkers.” Bookmans Flagstaff employee Tony Taurman says.

Employees of the Flagstaff, Tucson East and Tucson River Bookmans stores first voted to organize under the United Food and Commercial Workers Union nearly 18 months ago.

That labor union also represents employees of Fry’s and Safeway grocery stores across the state, and previously organized Barnes and Noble and Half Price Books employees in other states.

UFCW Union President Jim McLaughlin says the contract recognizes the contributions of Bookmans staff and raises the standard of living for the entire industry.

“Bookmans employees have always been the key ingredient to the company’s success,” McLaughlin says.

Bookmans President Sean Feeney tells KNAU that the ratification followed diligent negotiation on both sides.

"We look forward to working with UFCW Local 99 to sustain the Bookmans tradition of being an asset to our communities and a supportive and engaging workplace for our dedicated staff,” Feeney says.

Organizers say they’re the first booksellers in the state to unionize.

Staff at the three locations took part in a one-day strike last year, alleging that store management wasn’t taking negotiations seriously.