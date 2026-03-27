Grand jury indicts fraternity pledge master in Flagstaff hazing death

A grand jury in Coconino County has indicted a former Northern Arizona University student after the death of a fraternity pledge in January.

Carter Eslick faces one count of felony hazing in the death of 18-year-old Colin Martinez. The charge is a class 4 felony under Arizona law involving the “consumption of a substance causing harm,” according to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office.

Eslick served as pledge master for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. The NAU chapter was disbanded after the Jan. 30, 2026 incident.

During a rush party Martinez consumed an excessive amount of alcohol, allegedly as part of the event and later died from alcohol poisoning.

Three Delta Tau Delta leaders were arrested on suspicion of hazing. They appeared before a judge for initial appearances and were released from custody. Flagstaff police continued their investigation, conducting additional interviews and gathering evidence. They later submitted the case to the attorney’s office for an independent review of potential charges.

“The loss of a young person is always a tragedy,” says County Attorney Ammon Barker. “Our hearts are with Colin Martinez’s family, and we will diligently pursue this case toward a just resolution.”

The charge against Eslick alleges he “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly caused or coerced Colin Martinez to consume substances posing a substantial risk of death, resulting in his death.”

Officials say the case will proceed through arraignment and subsequent court proceedings.

The two other leaders of the fraternity who were also arrested have not been charged in Martinez’s death.

NAU officials on Friday confirmed that Eslick is no longer enrolled. They also said they have commissioned an independent investigator to "examine the events surrounding this case and make recommendations to the university."

"The passing of the NAU student is a loss that has shaken our entire community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who loved him," said NAU in a statement. "We are committed to learning everything we can from this heartbreaking loss and to ensuring our community is protected by the strongest possible standards of education, prevention and accountability."