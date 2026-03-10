© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Autopsy shows NAU student died of alcohol poisoning following rush event

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published March 10, 2026 at 9:05 AM MST
The Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.
Cheyanne Mumphrey
/
AP
The Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

An autopsy report confirmed the 18-year-old Northern Arizona University student who drank an excessive amount of vodka at a fraternity house party died of alcohol poisoning.

Colin Daniel Martinez, 18, was found unresponsive at a Flagstaff home on Jan. 31 following a rush event for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity..

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his blood-alcohol level was 0.425%, — more than five times the state’s legal driving limit.

Flagstaff police arrested three 20-year-old leaders of the fraternity on suspicion of hazing. The students could face criminal charges in connection with Martinez’s death.

The Coconino County Attorney's Office told the Associated Press the case is under review to determine whether formal charges are appropriate. The office did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to KNAU's questions about a possible timeline.

According to court documents, Martinez and three other candidates for the fraternity shared two bottles of vodka to ensure they vomited.

Witnesses told investigators they monitored Martinez throughout the night, readjusting his sleeping position and checking his pulse and breathing while researching symptoms of alcohol poisoning.

NAU suspended the Delta Tau Delta fraternity after Martinez’s death. The national organization permanently closed the chapter soon after.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Northern Arizona Universitynorthern arizona newsFlagstaff Police DepartmentCoconino County Attorney's Office Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
See stories by Bree Burkitt