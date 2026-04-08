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Colorado River supply forecast melts after March heat wave

KUNC | By Scott Franz
Published April 8, 2026 at 11:13 AM MST
The Colorado River flows near Hite, Utah on July 4, 2022. The river's water supply is shrinking, and states are caught in a standoff about how to cut back on demand.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
The Colorado River flows near Hite, Utah on July 4, 2022. The river's water supply is shrinking, and states are caught in a standoff about how to cut back on demand.

Last month's record-breaking heat across the Mountain West led to the worst snowpack on record in Colorado and Utah, along with a significantly downgraded forecast for the upcoming supply of Colorado River water.

Cody Moser with the federal Colorado Basin River Forecast Center said in a monthly briefing Tuesday that just 1.4 million acre feet of Colorado River water is expected to reach Lake Powell through July. That's less than a quarter of what's considered normal.

It's also much lower than the 2.3 million acre feet Moser's office projected a month ago, before the heat wave in the West melted away an already meager supply of snowpack.

"With record low snow pack, we have well below normal water supply forecasts," he said. "In many cases, our April through July (water) volume forecasts rank in the lowest five on record when compared to historical observations."

The forecast for how much water will reach Flaming Gorge Reservoir also dropped more than 20% since the last monthly projection. Flows for the Yampa River are also projected to be near the record low.
Moser added it's likely some rivers and streams in western Colorado have already reached their peak runoff for the year.
He said the water supply forecasts could improve if wet conditions arrive, or decline even further if the West remains dry.
The worsening river forecasts arrive as the seven states that use the waterway remain at an impasse this spring over how to share and conserve the water in the future.
Negotiators missed a February deadline to strike a deal but have said in recent weeks their talks are continuing with a focus on a potential short-term plan.
If states can't reach a deal, the Interior Department is expected to identify its preferred option for how to manage Lake Powell and Lake Mead after the current operating guidelines expire this fall.
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Arizona radio station KTAR News this week that the worsening spring runoff conditions are going to "require everybody to dig in and take bigger cuts than they want, and we haven't reached that spot yet."

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC in Colorado and supported by the Walton Family Foundation. KUNC is solely responsible for its editorial coverage.
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KNAU and Arizona News Colorado RiverDroughtLake PowellU.S. Interior Department
Scott Franz
Scott Franz is a government watchdog reporter and photographer from Steamboat Springs. He spent the last seven years covering politics and government for the Steamboat Pilot & Today, a daily newspaper in northwest Colorado. His reporting in Steamboat stopped a police station from being built in a city park, saved a historic barn from being destroyed and helped a small town pastor quickly find a kidney donor. His favorite workday in Steamboat was Tuesday, when he could spend many of his mornings skiing untracked powder and his evenings covering city council meetings. Scott received his journalism degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He is an outdoorsman who spends at least 20 nights a year in a tent. He spoke his first word, 'outside', as a toddler in Edmonds, Washington. Scott visits the Great Sand Dunes, his favorite Colorado backpacking destination, twice a year. Scott's reporting is part of Capitol Coverage, a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.