Flagstaff City Hall locked down during council meeting after shots fired at library

Flagstaff City Hall was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday night during a city council meeting after shots were fired across the street near the Downtown Library.

According to Flagstaff Police, officers detained Cameron resident Lymann Yazzie, 28, without incident and also recovered the firearm nearby along with video evidence. No injuries were reported. Officers responded at about 7:25 p.m.

Police did not elaborate on what led to the shots being fired.

The city council meeting continued through the lockdown. Officers briefly held members of the public and city council members at the end of the session.

Police say Yazzie may have also been involved in a separate firearms-related incident near Thorpe Park earlier in the evening.

He’s being held on numerous weapons-related charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon and discharging a weapon within city limits.

The investigation is ongoing and those with additional information are asked to call the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.