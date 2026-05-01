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Crews working to contain wildfire near Mogollon Rim

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:40 PM MST
A screenshot from a webcam shows the Dane Fire burning 12 miles east of Clints Well on Friday, May 1, 2026.
USFS
A screenshot from a webcam shows the Dane Fire burning 12 miles east of Clints Well on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Crews from the Coconino National Forest have responded to a 115-acre wildfire burning near the Mogollon Rim.

Officials say the Dane Fire was first reported at 8 a.m. Friday morning about 12 miles east of Clints Well.

It’s moving northeast at a moderate rate of speed through pine forest.

Officials say the wildfire isn’t currently posing an immediate threat to nearby infrastructure or communities.

Firefighters are engaging the active flame directly and working to contain the blaze in a small perimeter and extinguish it as soon as possible. Four engines, one dozer and other personnel have been assigned to the fire.

Smoke will likely be visible from State Route 87, the Happy Jack area and communities below the rim. The public is asked to avoid the area because of increased vehicle traffic on forest roads.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Fire personnel monitor a prescribed fire near Market Plaza on the South Rim of Grand Canyon.
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KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2026Coconino National ForestMogollon Rim
KNAU STAFF
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