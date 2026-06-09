© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Papa Fire grows to 133 acres east of Flagstaff

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 9, 2026 at 8:28 AM MST
A view from the Coconino National Forest camera atop Mt. Elden of the 30-acre Papa Fire burning 13 miles east of Flagstaff near Leupp Road at about 4:35 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026.
360 Overwatch
A view from the Coconino National Forest camera atop Mt. Elden of the 30-acre Papa Fire burning 13 miles east of Flagstaff near Leupp Road at about 4:35 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Crews are working to contain a fast-moving wildfire east of Flagstaff Tuesday.

Coconino National Forest officials say the 133-acre Papa Fire started around 2:30 p.m. Monday just north of Winona, about 13 miles east of Flagstaff.

Warm, windy and dry conditions pushed the fire north through grass and timber.

A hotshot crew and a hand crew responded yesterday along with 11 engines, two water tenders, one dozer and aerial personnel. More resources are expected today.

The firefighters are using a “direct extinguishment” strategy and are trying to confine the blaze to “as small a perimeter as possible as quickly as possible.”

No homes or communities are threatened as of the latest update issued last night. However, some nearby infrastructure could be threatened, such as gas pipelines and a Western Area Power Administration power line.

The cause remains under investigation.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of northern Arizona again today. The National Weather Service warns that gusty winds and low humidity will help fires grow rapidly in both size and intensity.

Forest managers say smoke will likely be visible east of Flagstaff.

Officials ask the public to avoid the fire area.

An Arizona Raft Adventures expedition down the Colorado River on May 28, 2026.
KNAU and Arizona News
Unease trickles into the Grand Canyon rafting community as water levels dwindle
Chris Clements
Releases from Glen Canyon Dam into the Colorado River are on the low side right now. But if they fall much more, commercial river rafters worry it could fundamentally change their livelihoods and the nature of boating in the Grand Canyon.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino National ForestFire Season 2026Arizona Wildfiresfire danger
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF