Papa Fire grows to 133 acres east of Flagstaff

Crews are working to contain a fast-moving wildfire east of Flagstaff Tuesday.

Coconino National Forest officials say the 133-acre Papa Fire started around 2:30 p.m. Monday just north of Winona, about 13 miles east of Flagstaff.

Warm, windy and dry conditions pushed the fire north through grass and timber.

A hotshot crew and a hand crew responded yesterday along with 11 engines, two water tenders, one dozer and aerial personnel. More resources are expected today.

The firefighters are using a “direct extinguishment” strategy and are trying to confine the blaze to “as small a perimeter as possible as quickly as possible.”

No homes or communities are threatened as of the latest update issued last night. However, some nearby infrastructure could be threatened, such as gas pipelines and a Western Area Power Administration power line.

The cause remains under investigation.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of northern Arizona again today. The National Weather Service warns that gusty winds and low humidity will help fires grow rapidly in both size and intensity.

Forest managers say smoke will likely be visible east of Flagstaff.

Officials ask the public to avoid the fire area.