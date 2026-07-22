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Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren loses reelection bid as Curley, Jones advance

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 22, 2026 at 9:16 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren speaks at the tribe's capitol in Window Rock on May 24, 2024.
Navajo Office of the President
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren speaks at the tribe's capitol in Window Rock on May 24, 2024.

Incumbent Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has lost his bid for a second term after finishing behind attorney Justin Jones and council speaker Crystalyne Curley in Tuesday’s primary.

Jones and Curley will face off in the November general election to determine the Navajo Nation’s next president.

If elected, Curley would become the first woman to lead one the largest federally recognized tribes in the U.S.

The race marks Jones’ second campaign for the office. The Farmington, New Mexico attorney finished behind Nygren and former President Jonathan Nez in the 2022 primary.

Nygren was elected four years ago after campaigning on a platform of major change. But his administration was ultimately overshadowed by controversy. He’s faced speculation over a $24 million housing deal involving ZenniHome and sexual harassment allegations levied by Vice President Richelle Montoya.

Nygren has repeatedly denied the claims.

He will finish out his term before the winner of the November election takes office in January.

A semi-truck transporting uranium ore from the Pinyon Plain Mine near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon was involved in a crash near Shonto on the Navajo Nation on May 6, 2026.
KNAU and Arizona News
Uranium ore truck crashes on Navajo Nation, no radiation leak detected
Bree Burkitt
A uranium ore truck headed from the Pinyon Plain Mine to Utah crashed on the Navajo Nation near Shonto Wednesday. Officials say no radiation leak was detected.

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KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationBuu NygrenCrystalyne Curley2026 Election
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