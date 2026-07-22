Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren loses reelection bid as Curley, Jones advance

Incumbent Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has lost his bid for a second term after finishing behind attorney Justin Jones and council speaker Crystalyne Curley in Tuesday’s primary.

Jones and Curley will face off in the November general election to determine the Navajo Nation’s next president.

If elected, Curley would become the first woman to lead one the largest federally recognized tribes in the U.S.

The race marks Jones’ second campaign for the office. The Farmington, New Mexico attorney finished behind Nygren and former President Jonathan Nez in the 2022 primary.

Nygren was elected four years ago after campaigning on a platform of major change. But his administration was ultimately overshadowed by controversy. He’s faced speculation over a $24 million housing deal involving ZenniHome and sexual harassment allegations levied by Vice President Richelle Montoya .

Nygren has repeatedly denied the claims .

He will finish out his term before the winner of the November election takes office in January.