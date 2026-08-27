© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mayes launches probe into whether AI license plate readers violate Arizonans’ rights

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 27, 2026 at 3:23 PM MST
A Flock Safety camera is mounted on East Pine Knoll in Flagstaff is one of dozens operated by the city's police department, other agencies and private entities.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
A Flock Safety camera is one of two mounted along East Pine Knoll in Flagstaff. It's thought that dozens of the AI-powered cameras are in operation by the city's police department, state agencies and private entities throughout Flagstaff.

Attorney General Kris Mayes says she’ll review the use of Flock Safety cameras and other kinds of automatic license plate reader systems across Arizona.

Mayes concedes the technology is an important tool that can help law enforcement solve and prevent crimes.

But she says the technology has to be balanced against Arizonans’ constitutional and privacy rights.

“Arizonans are rightfully concerned about the documented examples of the misuse of this technology as well as how it affects their privacy rights. I share those concerns,” Mayes said in a statement.

Mayes is calling for statewide standards to govern the use of automated cameras.

She says her office will deliver a report on the cameras to the Legislature and Governor’s Office ahead of the next legislative session.

The technology compiles license plate numbers and vehicle details in a searchable database available to police.

The programs have been adopted by countless communities from metro Phoenix to the Navajo Nation.

But they’re also controversial and have been abused by some officers who’ve accessed the technology to track wives or ex-partners.

Tempe and Cave Creek canceled Flock programs this week while Sedona and Flagstaff opted out last year.

Paintbrush on the Weatherford Trail
Earth Notes
Earth Notes: Wildflower Colors
KNAU STAFF
Monsoon rains bring a torrent of colors to the Colorado Plateau. Yellow sunflowers emerge beside purple asters, blush-colored penstemons, and mauve lupine.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Kris MayesFlock Safety camerascrime
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF