Mayes launches probe into whether AI license plate readers violate Arizonans’ rights

Attorney General Kris Mayes says she’ll review the use of Flock Safety cameras and other kinds of automatic license plate reader systems across Arizona.

Mayes concedes the technology is an important tool that can help law enforcement solve and prevent crimes.

But she says the technology has to be balanced against Arizonans’ constitutional and privacy rights.

“Arizonans are rightfully concerned about the documented examples of the misuse of this technology as well as how it affects their privacy rights. I share those concerns,” Mayes said in a statement.

Mayes is calling for statewide standards to govern the use of automated cameras.

She says her office will deliver a report on the cameras to the Legislature and Governor’s Office ahead of the next legislative session.

The technology compiles license plate numbers and vehicle details in a searchable database available to police.

The programs have been adopted by countless communities from metro Phoenix to the Navajo Nation.

But they’re also controversial and have been abused by some officers who’ve accessed the technology to track wives or ex-partners.

Tempe and Cave Creek canceled Flock programs this week while Sedona and Flagstaff opted out last year.