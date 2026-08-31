Second person found dead following Grand Canyon flooding

A second person has been found dead with more than a dozen still unaccounted for after severe flash flooding in Grand Canyon National Park.

In a social media post Monday, the National Park Service confirmed search and rescue recovered a second body. Officials did not say where the body was located.

A preliminary assessment showed that approximately 40% of the Transcanyon Waterline was damaged or destroyed in Saturday’s flooding.

Emergency water restrictions are in effect as a result with all overnight lodging closed in the park.

More storms are possible again Monday as search efforts continue. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for most of northern Arizona through midnight. Grand Canyon officials warn that could impact the timing and pace of operations.

Bright Angel Campground remains closed Monday along with Phantom Ranch, the canteen and the cabins. The entire North Kaibab Trail is also closed.

On Saturday, thunderstorms dropped nearly an inch of rain in just 30 minutes over portions of the park leading to flooding along the popular North Kaibab Trail and areas around Phantom Ranch. Dozens of visitors were evacuated. The park service asked anyone with details about hikers or campers still unaccounted for to come forward with information Sunday.

Rain also fell on areas hit by the 2025 Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim. Officials say that likely contributed to the severity of flooding and debris flows through Bright Angel Creek and into the Colorado River.