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Grand Canyon National Park expands list of trail closures in response to flood

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 3, 2026 at 3:12 PM MST
The North Rim of the Grand Canyon as seen from Bright Angel Point.
NPS Photo/J. Baird
The North Rim of the Grand Canyon as seen from Bright Angel Point.

Grand Canyon National Park said in a Thursday press release that it’s expanding trail closures in the inner canyon.

The South Kaibab Trail is now closed below the Tip-Off, a landmark and resting area.

The Bright Angel Trail is off limits to visitors below the intersection with the Tonto Trail.

The closures come after a disastrous and deadly flash flood destroyed infrastructure in the park on Saturday afternoon, including miles of a critical water pipeline.

The Park Service says it doesn’t have an estimated date for reopening those trails. Other closures include the North Kaibab Trail, Cottonwood Campground, Phantom Ranch and the Bright Angel Campground.
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KNAU and Arizona News flash flood
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