Grand Canyon begins water deliveries ahead of scheduled restoration date

Water deliveries to Grand Canyon National Park began Sunday, more than a month after flash flooding damaged critical water infrastructure and disrupted supplies.

Five trucks delivered about 30,000 gallons of water. The National Park Service says deliveries will increase with contracts in place to bring in approximately 200,000 gallons of water each day.

That water won’t replenish the park’s supply, but it will slow the decline in storage levels while officials work to restore the system.

The park’s Incident Management Team is aiming to start pumping water from the Bright Angel Creek intake to a new water treatment plant by Nov. 16.

If that timeline holds, residents could start receiving water from the new plant by Thanksgiving. Concessionaires would then begin a phased reopening of overnight lodging.

The National Park Service implemented Stage 4 water restrictions and closed all overnight lodging on the South Rim after a deadly flash flood damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted water supplies on Aug. 29.

Officials say water conservation remains critical for visitors and residents while the work continues. They caution that the restoration timeline could change.

Grand Canyon National Park remains open on the South and North rims, with modified operations and closures in some inner-canyon areas. Visitors should check current park conditions before traveling, bring drinking water and conserve water during their visit.