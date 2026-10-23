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Flooding prompts rescue effort in Dennehotso and causes Four Corners rivers to surge

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:14 AM MST
A car attempted to cross a flooded area near Chinle.
Navajo Police Department / Facebook
A car attempted to cross a flooded area near Chinle.

Navajo Nation authorities on Thursday rescued 30 people from their homes in Dennehotso after thunderstorms caused flooding in the area.

Elsewhere in the Four Corners region, storms caused several rivers to reach high water levels and led to a possible tornado near Heber-Overgaard.

The Navajo Police Department said in a Facebook post that they rescued seven families from their flooded homes with a SHERP all-terrain vehicle, which is used for flood rescues.

Videos shared by the department show a hulking, black car with tractor-sized tires driving through muddy red floodwaters.

Navajo Nation Fire and Rescue Services and local chapter house personnel also assisted.

Both the police department and fire and rescue did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nearby, the Hopi Tribe declared a state of emergency due to flooding within its borders.

Northern Arizona saw intense rainfall and thunderstorms across the region this week, including a suspected tornado in the Heber-Overgaard area, which damaged over 20 structures and led to one significant injury.

More broadly, several rivers in the Four Corners area, including the Colorado, the San Juan and the Animas, were at or approaching record-high streamflow levels on Thursday and Friday. That’s according to gage data compiled by The Land Desk, a Substack run by Jonathan P. Thompson.
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KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationHopi Nation
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is an award-winning journalist for KNAU whose reporting interests include coverage of the Colorado River, uranium and coal mining and public health. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, he's covered state politics, environmental issues, Indigenous communities and public health in southwest Colorado, Wyoming and Arizona. He's earned awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Public Media Journalists Association. His local stories are regularly rebroadcast on NPR programs such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. Contact Chris at Chris.Clements@nau.edu.
See stories by Chris Clements