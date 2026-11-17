The Arizona Runner’s Hall of Fame recognizes athletes and coaches who’ve made the Grand Canyon State a national running destination — from 5K races and fun runs to Ironman triathlons and ultra marathons.

And an early 1900s Hopi trailblazer is among this year’s class of inductees.

Long-distance runner Louis Tewanima lays claim to being the first Arizonan to ever make the podium at the Olympic Games. In 1912, the very same year Arizona became a state, Tewanima won a silver medal in Stockholm, Sweden.

He finished the 10,000 meter run in under 33 minutes.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, he’s our guy; he should be inducted,’” said Dr. Art Mollen, founder of The Life Time Phoenix Half Marathon & 10K — known as the longest-running road race in Arizona. “And the Hopi, they basically have running in their DNA.”

In the Hopi culture, running is part of everyday recreational and ceremonial life.

Tewanima was born around 1888 in the village of Shungopavi atop Second Mesa in northern Arizona. As a young adult, he was sent to Pennsylvania to attend the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in 1907.

The federally-run boarding school is where Tewanima joined its track team alongside Jim Thorpe, a citizen of the Sac and Fox Nation. Thorpe was widely regarded as the world’s greatest all-around athlete in modern history.

Prior to his historic 1912 Olympic win setting a U.S. record that held up for more than half a century, Tewanima also qualified for the 1908 Olympic Games in London and placed ninth in that marathon.

All of those accomplishments motivated Mollen to include Tewanima in his own running hall of fame, which was established in 2011. Now, he’s among other iconic Arizonans, including the late Pat Tillman and the late four-time Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens.

Owens, who once resided in Phoenix, actually helped Mollen launch his annual Valley race back in 1976. Now, Mollen thinks it’s fitting that the two-time Hopi Olympian is also remembered half a century later, explaining: “Jesse was at my first, you know, so why shouldn’t Louis be at the 51st?”