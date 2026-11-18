Grand Canyon National Park officials will downgrade water restrictions on Friday, allowing overnight lodging and food and beverage service to resume.

It follows major flash flooding on Aug. 29 that killed three hikers and disrupted water supplies on the South Rim.

Park officials say the move from stage 4 conservation measures to stage 3 marks “an important milestone in the restoration of South Rim water services,” according to a press release.

On Friday, Nov. 20, El Tovar, Thunderbird Lodge, Kachina Lodge, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge and Yavapai Lodge will reopen. In addition, restaurants on the South Rim will gradually resume operations. Visitors are urged to check the park’s website for information about hours and services.

NPS A footbridge rests downstream of Phantom Ranch after severe flooding destroyed infrastructure in Grand Canyon National Park on Aug. 29, 2026.

Despite the loosened restrictions, officials are still asking residents and visitors to the Grand Canyon to continue conserving water by taking shorter showers, turning off faucets when not in use and avoiding unnecessary water use.

It comes almost three months after major flash flooding destroyed much of the Transcanyon Waterline that pumps water to the South Rim.

The flooding also killed three hikers and washed out bridges and trails in the inner canyon and on the North Rim.

In early October officials began trucking in about 200,000 gallons of water a day to the park, which was designed to help slow the decline of storage levels.

Grand Canyon’s incident management team resumed pumping water from Bright Angel Creek intake to a new water treatment plant on Monday.