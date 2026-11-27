Furious, violent downpours are an inevitable part of northern Arizona’s monsoon season. In August, this thunder rain hit the Grand Canyon with an uncommon intensity, destroying infrastructure, stranding dozens of people and killing three. In this month’s Canyon Commentary, Scott Thybony went to find someone who was there.

For many centuries, the Hopi in their mesatop villages have prayed for rain — the right kind of rain. A traditional leader put it this way.

“A gentle rain,” Delfred Leslie told me, “is preferred by everyone. A gentle, soaking rain. Thunder rain is a fast rain with lightning and thunder. It’s violent, destructive and lasts less than an hour. . . . It’s a worry to Hopis. There’s something not right in the village. Those rains come and remind you to straighten up. Thunder rain is ominous.”

On Aug. 29, 2026, a torrential downpour at the Grand Canyon took a deadly turn when floodwaters tore down Bright Angel Creek. That morning Tom Monroe and his friends, Dawn Dyer and Michael Harrison, got caught in the first wave of a violent rainstorm.

To hear his account firsthand, I’ve arranged to meet Tom at his shop in Flagstaff. It’s a Saturday, and he's busy sewing steel-mesh food storage bags to fill orders for hikers and river runners. His group left the North Rim about 9:00 in the morning, he tells me, on their way to Cottonwood Camp. The sky was overcast. Despite a light rain earlier, another hiker told them the current forecast called for milder weather.

“We were thinking, ‘Cool, it’s going to clear up.’”

After passing the Coconino Overlook, they continued down the switchbacks of the North Kaibab Trail through layers of crossbedded sandstone. The hikers were passing through the burn scar left by the Dragon Bravo Fire that destroyed the Grand Canyon Lodge in 2025. It started to sprinkle and soon opened up.

“It unleashed on us,” Tom says, “just started dumping.”

Waterfalls began cascading off the cliffs, staining the rock faces black with ash from the burn. Runoff funneled down the trail, turning it into a muddy river. Tom pauses his sewing.

“We had lightning,” he continues, “thunder, falls coming over the canyon walls. It was gnarly.”

Getting soaked, they separated to find shelter under shallow overhangs.

NPS Photo Debris from the Aug. 29, 2026, flash flood that hit Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch areas in the Grand Canyon.

“There were waterfalls coming off the cliffs,” he adds, carrying mud and sand.

He remembers rocks larger than basketballs washing off the sides of the canyon. Lightning struck a cliff directly above a hiker farther down the trail. Michael, out front a quarter-mile, said “Screw this” and turned back only to encounter a four-foot wall of water tearing down the wash in front of him. It cut the trail, forcing him to scramble up a loose slope grabbing tree roots to keep from getting swept away.

When the flooded wash subsided enough to cross, he joined the others.

“We’re like, ‘Holy cow!’” Tom says. “’What are we going to do?’” The safest choice was to head back to the rim.

“Lightning was going off right above us,” he says, while boulders continued to crash down. “It was really, really noisy, especially the hail. Lightning, thunder, hail — it was loud.”

They made it safely out of the canyon, unlike three hikers later that day. An even more intense downpour triggered a flash flood causing Bright Angel Creek to rise five feet in ten minutes. The wall of water caught three men in a sheer-walled narrows known as The Box and swept them away.

At 2:30 that afternoon, the main flood hit the Phantom Ranch area. It stranded 82 people who had to be airlifted by helicopter from the inner gorge. The thunder rain had ended, leaving much of the Transcanyon Waterline destroyed, footbridges washed out and the trail buried under rockslides.

Record rainfall continued throughout the Four Corners region with little break until early November. Flooding caused widespread destruction leading to road closures, evacuations and aerial rescues. Too much water in a dry land can be as dangerous as too little.

Scott Thybony is a Flagstaff-based writer. His Canyon Commentaries are produced by KNAU Arizona Public Radio and air on the last Friday of each month.

Brought to you by Grand Canyon Adventures, offering guided tours of the South Rim, Antelope Canyon and Sedona.