Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ
A grand jury in Arizona has indicted a slew of Trump allies for their efforts to try to keep him in power after the 2020 election. Arizona is now the fourth state where "fake electors" face charges.
State Sen. Eva Burch hopes her experiences will convince her colleagues to leave abortion access up to doctors — and Arizona voters — this fall.
Arizona's Republican-led legislature is advancing a package of bills targeting migrants, including measures allowing ranchers to shoot border crossers. The governor is expected to veto most of them.