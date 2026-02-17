Tuesday, January 17, 2026

The Coconino County Sheriff’s office is searching for Carolyn Legaspi-Cosper, a missing 69-year-old woman last seen picking up her mail on February 3rd in Ash Fork. She’s described as an older white woman with green eyes, gray and brown hair, five foot four and 120 pounds. Those with information are asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s office (928) 774-4523.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests managers plan pile burns beginning today in the White Mountains, across about two acres of forest near Big Lake south of Eagar. Smoke will be visible from the Big Lake Recreation Area and from nearby forest roads.

Hosava Kretzmann, from the Village of Hotevilla, is the first Native American runner to qualify for the 2028 Olympic marathon trials. Kretzmann says he’s inspired by his Hopi and Diné culture where he says, “Running is a part of our ceremonies. Running is a part of our daily life.”

Attorney General Kris Mayes says the Trump administration broke the law when it revoked rules to regulate the greenhouse gases produced by motor vehicles. Last week, the US Environmental Protection Agency rescinded the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which established the agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act. Trump administration officials say the rule has damaged the economy and automotive industry. Mayes says the EPA’s move is at odds with decades of settled law and science and calls it a giveaway to industry and contrary to public health.

A federal bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of most of North Country HealthCare's assets to Tucson-based El Rio Health. The sale does not include real estate owned by North Country or debt allegedly owed by the bankrupt non-profit health provider. The sale is contingent on the transfer of federal grants from North Country to El Rio which has not yet been approved. North Country filed for bankruptcy late last year following allegations by employees that the company had stopped paying for health insurance and had been cut-off by medical suppliers.

Champion Navajo hoop dancer Josiah Enriquez successfully defended his title for a third time at the 36th annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest held at the Heard Museum in Phoenix. He’s only the second contestant in the adult division to be crowned world titleholder three times. Enriquez is Diné and from the Pueblos of Isleta and Pojoaque.

A US House committee has unanimously advanced legislation designed to support tribally owned businesses. The bipartisan measure would make the Office of Native American Affairs a permanent part of the Small Business Administration. Republican Congressman Eli Crane is a supporter of the bill and says Indigenous entrepreneurs face tax, property rights, regulation and lending hurdles and need specialized assistance to navigate the complexities.