Earth Notes: World’s Largest Navajo Rugs

The Hubbel-Joe Navajo rug was woven by the Joe Family in the 1930s out of hand-spun wool. It was displayed at the Hubbel trading outpost in Winslow to draw in tourists during the Depression era. And at 21 by 33 feet, it was the world’s largest Navajo rug at the time.

The Hubbel Trading post used the rug as a marketing tool. It was displayed in local parades, loaned to museums, and showcased at county, state, and world fairs. It was even displayed at the U.S. Senate chambers in Washington, D.C.

To create a rug of this size and caliber required an immense family effort. The Joe family crafted the loom with a large metal pipe and constructed a small house, especially for its weaving. The local tribal community sheared 200 Navajo Churro sheep and spent 2 years preparing the wool by washing, carding, dying, and spinning it.

Julia Joe and her daughter Lillie wove from sun up until midnight, completing the rug in 1937 after three years and three weeks of weaving. The design uses earthtone dyes of grey, tan, black, and “Ganado red” to represent the Universe. It includes Puebloan border designs inspired by local pottery shards.

The Hubbel-Joe rug is still on display at the Affeldt Mion Museum in Winslow, but it’s no longer the largest in the world. That honor goes to the Big Sister Rug of Chilchinbeto, created by 11 weavers in the 1970s and housed in Window Rock. The history of both rugs tells the story of magnificent effort and community art.

This Earth Note was written by Carrie Calisay Cannon and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.