Earth Notes: Spring Mounds

Spring mounds are fascinating features found worldwide in arid regions where geological formations force groundwater to the surface. In the United States, the most numerous spring mounds occur in the mineral-rich soils of the Great Basin and Mojave Deserts.

As ground pressure pushes water to the surface, it also deposits salts and minerals that build up at the spring source, forming a mound. Over time, plants establish at the water source and trap windblown soil, which can add to mound building.

Spring mounds are truly unique arid wetlands that can also preserve human history. More than two dozen spring mounds have been documented in the eastern Mojave Desert within the Las Vegas Valley. Archaeologists have recorded hundreds of human-made objects at the Las Vegas Springs Preserve spring mound alone, including projectile points, pottery shards, and grinding tools, as well as hearths and roasting features that document thousands of years of Native American use.

And, spring mounds in the surrounding area contain remains of now-extinct megafauna, including camel, mammoth, early horse and bison.

Spring mounds still support biodiversity today by providing critical habitat for numerous species, some specially adapted that cannot survive elsewhere. Given their rarity and ecological significance, many spring mounds are protected areas or are managed as part of larger conservation efforts to preserve their unique habitats and the cultural heritage of the region.

This Earth Note was written by Carrie Calisay Cannon and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

