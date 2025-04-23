Earth Notes: International Dark Sky Week

It’s International Dark Sky Week, a worldwide celebration that was started in 2003 to raise awareness about light pollution. This year is the first time it’s come to Flagstaff.

The Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition is hosting seven days of free events to showcase the wonders of Northern Arizona’s night skies…. Including a downtown block party and a special beer release at Mother Road Brewing. The celebration closes this Sunday with stargazing at Buffalo Park.

Organizers say the coalition’s vision is a world where everyone can see the Milky Way where they live. Right now that’s true for only 20 percent of North America’s population. Night skies continue to brighten especially with the advent of white LEDs.

But the Dark Skies Coalition says Flagstaff is a “living model” of how to protect the sky. The city’s code requires properly shielded, amber lighting so that stars shine out even in the center of town. It’s the world’s first International Dark Sky City, and also the largest, at 75,000 people.

Coalition members say there’s no reason why even bigger cities can’t bring back the night. Research shows that birds, animals, and people all rely on natural darkness. Turning off unnecessary lighting saves energy as well. And the sight of brightly burning constellations has long inspired wonder and awe in skywatchers.

International Dark Sky Week takes place every year aligned to April’s new moon. But of course it’s possible to celebrate the beauty of the night anytime. Just go outside and look up.

Learn more: International Dark Sky Week - Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition

This Earth Note was written by Melissa Sevigny and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.