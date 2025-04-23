© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.

Earth Notes: International Dark Sky Week

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published April 23, 2025 at 3:00 AM MST
A Flagstaff Star Party in 2024.
Kevin O'Donnell
/
Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition
A Flagstaff Star Party in 2024.

It’s International Dark Sky Week, a worldwide celebration that was started in 2003 to raise awareness about light pollution. This year is the first time it’s come to Flagstaff.

The Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition is hosting seven days of free events to showcase the wonders of Northern Arizona’s night skies…. Including a downtown block party and a special beer release at Mother Road Brewing. The celebration closes this Sunday with stargazing at Buffalo Park.

Organizers say the coalition’s vision is a world where everyone can see the Milky Way where they live. Right now that’s true for only 20 percent of North America’s population. Night skies continue to brighten especially with the advent of white LEDs.

But the Dark Skies Coalition says Flagstaff is a “living model” of how to protect the sky. The city’s code requires properly shielded, amber lighting so that stars shine out even in the center of town. It’s the world’s first International Dark Sky City, and also the largest, at 75,000 people.

Coalition members say there’s no reason why even bigger cities can’t bring back the night. Research shows that birds, animals, and people all rely on natural darkness. Turning off unnecessary lighting saves energy as well. And the sight of brightly burning constellations has long inspired wonder and awe in skywatchers.

International Dark Sky Week takes place every year aligned to April’s new moon. But of course it’s possible to celebrate the beauty of the night anytime. Just go outside and look up.

Learn more: International Dark Sky Week - Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition

This Earth Note was written by Melissa Sevigny and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

Tags
Earth Notes earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAUdark skies
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content