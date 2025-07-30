© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Earth Notes: Saguaros and their nurse plants

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Danika Thiele
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:00 AM MST
Similar aged saguaros can often be found in groups where nurse trees once stood. Nurse debris remains in place for years after the nurse died.

The mighty saguaro cactus is both a cultural and ecological icon. Crimson fruits open and drop preceding the monsoon season providing sustenance for desert life at the hottest, driest time of the year. The tall cacti cast shade, creating patches of microclimates that make life more possible in the arid desert.

Despite being a strong foundational species, saguaros need a little help as sprouts. A small plant can easily dry out or freeze in the harsh Sonoran Desert. In many plant communities, one species can support the survival of another, a process known as facilitation. Saguaro “nurse” plants such as mesquite, palo verde, and even other cacti provide shade, reduce temperatures, diminish wind, protect seedlings from predators, and add nutrients to the soil.

In Sonora, Mexico, researchers found 83 saguaros growing under a single mesquite tree. Saguaros may even establish near “nurse rocks” that re-radiate heat at night, increasing nighttime temperatures.

Indigenous peoples, including the Tohono O’odham, have long recognized the importance of nurse plants facilitating saguaro growth. Anthropologist Ruth Underhill recorded Tohono O’odham elders comparing young saguaros to sick children: the plants struggle to grow on their own, while fast-growing palo verde trees act like mothers, providing shelter and resources.

In the summer months, birds, bats, mammals, and insects consume saguaro fruit under the shade of viable nurse plants, starting the dynamic cycle over again.

This Earth Note was written by Danika Thiele and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.
Danika Thiele
Danika Thiele is a Florida transplant, art enthusiast and environmental science writer. She worked previously as a food security and sanitation volunteer with Peace Corps Nepal. With her background in both agriculture and journalism, Danika combines her curiosity with the natural world to produce stories stemming from nature's peculiarities. You can catch Danika exploring the forest with her adventure partner, Dolly the supermutt.
