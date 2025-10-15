Earth Notes: Mexican Spotted Owls & Changing Landscapes

Woodlands in western North America are changing fast. Intensifying wildfires, spreading diseases, and recurring droughts reshape habitats, creating what ecologists call a shifting “mosaic” of trees, open meadows, and old-growth forests.

The Mexican Spotted Owl is an emblematic, threatened species that feels the effects of these transitions.

To better understand changes to owl populations, researchers in southern New Mexico captured three owls in 2023 and 2024. They tracked the owl’s nighttime feeding movements during the summers with tail-mounted GPS units.

Each owl in the study responded differently to past forest disturbances. One preferred areas that had been thinned for fire prevention, another favored a mix of burned and unburned forest, and the third relied on a small patch of insect-killed trees for foraging. These results suggest that Mexican spotted owls are taking advantage of changing forests.

Historically, frequent wildfires shaped owl habitats, creating a dynamic mosaic of trees of varying ages and structures. As fire was suppressed across much of the southwest, this diverse forest pattern largely disappeared.

Many wildlife species are negatively affected by severe disturbances…but the study suggests the future of Mexican spotted owls may depend less on preventing all disturbance, and more on ensuring they have diverse landscapes to live in regardless of whether that diversity comes from fire, insects, or management.

This Earth Note was written by Danika Thiele and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.