Earth Notes: The Surprising Story of House Finches

House finches, with their brown-streaked plumage and stout conical beaks, are such a common sight we often take them for granted.

What many people don’t know is they’re originally from the deserts of the southwestern U.S. and Mexico. In the 1910s, '20s and '30s they were captured illegally in Santa Barbara, sent to pet stores in Boston and New York and sold as so-called “Hollywood Finches.”

In 1939 someone reported a New York pet store for selling them. Hoping to avoid a fine, staff released their finches out the backdoor.

Only around forty birds were freed, but some survived. They first established a population in Central Park, and in the 1950s they spread north to Quebec, south to the Florida Keys and out West. Today they’re numerous in every U.S. state - including Alaska and Hawaii.

Highly social, house finches are vegetarians, even feeding their nestlings an exclusively plant-based diet. Depending on the pigments in their food, adult males develop plumage colors which vary widely from yellow, to orange, red or even deep purple.

In 1994, house finches met their nemesis when a bacterial eye disease spread to them from poultry. The symptoms – swollen eyes and respiratory problems – make it hard for them forage and avoid predators. Millions have died. Now they’re in a battle for survival, their immune systems attempting to keep one step ahead of new strains of the bacteria.

But house finch history shows that they’re real survivors!

This Earth Note was written by Diane Hope and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.