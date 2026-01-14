© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Earth Notes: Ancestral Pueblo Water Conservation

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Carrie Cannon
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM MST
Riparian corridor in Chaco Culture National Historical Park
NPS/SCPN
Riparian corridor in Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Ancestral Puebloan peoples developed ingenious methods to collect, store, conserve, and utilize water. Their survival in the arid Southwest depended on an intimate understanding of rainfall cycles, seasonal streams, and natural catchments, which they adapted into sustainable systems for agricultural and home uses.

One of the most common strategies was the construction of check dams and stone terraces across small washes and slopes. These slowed runoff during summer rains, reducing erosion while allowing water to seep into the soil. The retained moisture nourished maize, beans, and squash, the core of Puebloan agriculture.

In some areas, such as Chaco Canyon, communities built diversion dams and canals to redirect seasonal floodwaters toward fields, expanding cultivation beyond what natural rainfall could support.

Storage was another crucial innovation. Ancestral Puebloans carved cisterns into sandstone bedrock and built sandstone walled reservoirs to hold precious rainwater. At places like Mesa Verde in Colorado and Bandelier in New Mexico, archaeologists have documented plastered tanks some believe were designed to reduce seepage and evaporation, ensuring water security during dry months. In multi-story pueblos, catchment systems directed rooftop rainwater into storage basins.

Water management was more than technology, it reflected a cultural ethic of balance. The Ancestral Puebloans’ legacy continues to inform water management in Pueblo communities today.

This Earth Note was written by Carrie Calisay Cannon and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

Carrie Cannon
Carrie Calisay Cannon is a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, and also of Oglala Lakota and German ancestry. She has a B.S. in Wildlife Biology and an M.S. in Resource Management. If you wish to connect with Carrie you will need a fast horse; by weekday she fills her days as a full-time Ethnobotanist with the Hualapai Indian Tribe of the Grand Canyon of Arizona, by weekend she is a lapidary and silversmith artist who enjoys chasing the beautiful as she creates Native southwestern turquoise jewelry.
