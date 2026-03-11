© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Earth Notes: 1-17 Wildlife Crossing

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Rose Houk
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:00 AM MST
A bridge under construction over a four lane freeway
ADOT
/
Courtesy
A view of the Interstate 17 Willard Springs Wildlife Overpass project located just south of Flagstaff.

Vehicles and wildlife can be a bad mix, as animals pursue their age-old movements across the land. But a new bridge over Interstate 17 is being built to help elk, deer and other wildlife navigate the interstate barrier and avoid collisions with cars and trucks.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department, Arizona Department of Transportation and federal agency partners are constructing the overpass 12 miles south of Flagstaff.

The 100-foot-wide concrete bridge spans all four lanes of the highway from east to west, with tall parapet sides. Fencing, escape ramps and adjoining structures are also being installed to guide the animals onto the path.

Game and Fish chose the location based on movements from radio-collared elk as they migrated, searched for food and water and found mates. Surrounding topography and national forest ownership were also taken into account.

More than half of the collisions on that stretch of road over four years have involved wildlife, notably vehicles hitting elk. And as most drivers realize, hitting a 700-pound elk can have serious consequences.

There’s reason to think this crossing will prevent much of that. Arizona now has more than 20 wildlife corridors, including overpasses, underpasses and warning signs. So far, they’re credited with an average 90% drop in wildlife-related accidents.

The I-17 overpass is expected to open this fall. Game and Fish will re-collar elk and use cameras to monitor success — in hopes of safe passage for all.

This Earth Note was written by Rose Houk and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

A ranch building with a green roof beneath large trees
Earth Notes
Earth Notes: The Legacy of Hat Ranch
Danika Thiele
From the Roosevelts and George W. Bush to NAU students, the Hat Ranch near Williams has a layered history of conservation and public life.

Tags
Earth Notes earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAUwildlife crossingsInterstate 17Arizona Department of Transportation
Rose Houk
Rose Houk is a Flagstaff-based writer and editor, specializing in natural history and environmental topics.  Rose was a founding contributor of KNAU's Earth Notes and has written nearly 200 scripts for the series. She is also the author of many publications about national park and monuments, along with audio productions. 

