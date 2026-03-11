Earth Notes: 1-17 Wildlife Crossing

Vehicles and wildlife can be a bad mix, as animals pursue their age-old movements across the land. But a new bridge over Interstate 17 is being built to help elk, deer and other wildlife navigate the interstate barrier and avoid collisions with cars and trucks.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department, Arizona Department of Transportation and federal agency partners are constructing the overpass 12 miles south of Flagstaff.

The 100-foot-wide concrete bridge spans all four lanes of the highway from east to west, with tall parapet sides. Fencing, escape ramps and adjoining structures are also being installed to guide the animals onto the path.

Game and Fish chose the location based on movements from radio-collared elk as they migrated, searched for food and water and found mates. Surrounding topography and national forest ownership were also taken into account.

More than half of the collisions on that stretch of road over four years have involved wildlife, notably vehicles hitting elk. And as most drivers realize, hitting a 700-pound elk can have serious consequences.

There’s reason to think this crossing will prevent much of that. Arizona now has more than 20 wildlife corridors, including overpasses, underpasses and warning signs. So far, they’re credited with an average 90% drop in wildlife-related accidents.

The I-17 overpass is expected to open this fall. Game and Fish will re-collar elk and use cameras to monitor success — in hopes of safe passage for all.

This Earth Note was written by Rose Houk and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.