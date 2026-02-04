© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Earth Notes: The Ghostly Glow of Gegenschein

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Diane Hope
Published February 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM MST
A starry night sky
European Southern Observatory (ESO)/Y. Beletsky
/
WikiCommons/https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gegenschein_above_the_VLT.jpg
The gegenschein appears in this image as a bright spot on the diagonal band (running top left to lower right) above the Very Large Telescope.

If you look toward the eastern horizon just before dawn on a clear moonless night, you should see a ghostly white glow shining up through the dark sky. This is zodiacal light, caused when passing comets and colliding asteroids shed space dust. That dust scatters sunlight upwards well before sunrise.

More challenging is the search for the gegenschein. From the German word for “counter-shine,” this is a much dimmer cousin of zodiacal light.

Gegenschein is also caused by space dust, but appears when sunlight strikes the dust particles square on when they are in Earth’s shadow, directly opposite the Sun.

The exceptional dark skies on the Colorado Plateau offer a good chance to see gegenschein, especially in October and November and February and March. In these peak months, the elusive glow is relatively high in the sky, away from the Milky Way.

Around midnight on a moonless night, find a place away from town. Let your eyes fully adapt to the dark, then look nearly overhead for a weak, diaphanous, oval cloud about the size of one outstretched fist across. An hour later, if that fuzzy glow has moved westward with the stars, you’ve found gegenschein!

At that moment, the Sun is directly below your feet, as you gaze up at an enormous cloud of interplanetary dust that easily dwarfs the Earth.

This Earth Note originally aired on December 21, 2016. It was written by Diane Hope and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

Tags
Earth Notes earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAUastronomy
Diane Hope
Diane Hope, Ph.D., is a former ecologist and environmental scientist turned audio producer, sound recordist and writer. Originally from northern England, she has spent much of the last 25 years in Arizona and has been contributing scripts to Earth Notes for 15 years.
See stories by Diane Hope
Related Content