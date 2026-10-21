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Earth Notes: Garden Cleanup

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Peter Friederici
Published October 21, 2026 at 3:00 AM MST
garden tools
Melissa Sevigny
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KNAU

Ah, fall—apples are ripe, the air is crisp, and it’s time to rake the fallen leaves from the yard. Or is it? Some experts say the American obsession with cleaning up the yard may be a good idea that often goes too far.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, waste from yards makes up more than 13 percent of the stuff Americans toss into landfills. That’s a lot of dried leaves, grass clippings, and trimmed-off flower heads. As that material decays underground, it produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas that’s far more effective than carbon dioxide at warming the environment.

That yard waste can do a lot of good when it’s left in place instead. Downed leaves can help conserve the soil’s water and protect plants from cold winter winds. And the nutrients in leaves and grass clippings are an invaluable contribution to next year’s plant growth.

It can be unsightly to leave everything where it falls, which is why many gardening experts advise chipping downed leaves and spreading them around. That way, they decompose more quickly.

You can probably handle yet more yard waste if you use it to build a compost pile. Create a mix of dried leaves and nitrogen-rich wastes of other kinds, such as vegetable remains and coffee grounds, and you’ll create a fertile habitat for the creatures that create rich dirt. Next year, the compost you produce will be a gift you can give back to your garden’s soil.

This Earth Note originally aired in 2008. It was funded in part by Pink Jeep Tours, written by Peter Friederici, and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

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Earth Notes earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAU
Peter Friederici
Peter Friederici is a writer whose articles, essays, and books focus primarily on connections between humans and their natural surroundings. His most recent book is Beyond Climate Breakdown: Envisioning New Stories of Radical Hope (MIT Press, 2022). He also teaches classes in science communication and sustainable communities at Northern Arizona University.

See stories by Peter Friederici
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