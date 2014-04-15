Flagstaff Authorities Search for Arson Suspect After Weekend Fires

Flagstaff authorities say two recent wildfires within the city limits, near lower Switzer Canyon, were the result of possible arson. According to the Arizona Daily Sun, the first fire started Friday and the second began Saturday. Police say the proximity of the fires — about 150 yard apart — and timing were suspicious. Authorities are searching for a suspect they questioned and released after the first fire. He was last seen wearing a black hat and a camouflage jacket while carrying a tan backpack and large knife.

Several fires broke out late last week and over weekend. One near University Heights is being blamed on a transient campfire.