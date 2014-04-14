Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Begin Friday for Flagstaff

The City of Flagstaff will implement stage 1 fire restrictions on Fri, April 18 at 8 a.m.

These restrictions ban on all fire pits and other open flame devises in the city. The use of charcoal grills and other devices with an on-off switch are still permitted.

Under stage 1 restrictions, smoking is banned on the Flagstaff Urban Trail System and disc golf courses at Buffalo Park, Thorpe Park, McPhearson Park and McMillan Mesa Park.

According to the city, the Flagstaff Police Department is also expanding homeless-camping patrol efforts to prevent human-caused wildfire.

