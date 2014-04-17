© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Wallow-fire-USFS-Ap-sit-NF-inferno-5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Fire Restrictions in Coconino County Parks Go into Effect Friday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU staff
Published April 17, 2014 at 3:17 PM MST
IMG_2528-768x1024.jpg
signsofarizona.com
/

The following restrictions begin Fri, April 18 at 8 a.m.  at all public Coconino County parks:

–Camping is permitted only in designated campgrounds at Ft. Tuthill County Park.

–Smoking is prohibited outdoors and only allowed in designated areas and/or in enclosed vehicles. 

–Parking is prohibited on grassy, forested areas and allowed in designated parking areas.

–Open fires are prohibited. This includes campfires, charcoal grills, torches, fireworks and candles. Only liquid gas stoves are permitted in improved areas — cleared of all vegetation, typically on a cinder or gravel surfaces.

Fire restrictions will be in effect at all County Parks and Recreation Department public parks, including Ft. Tuthill County Park south of Flagstaff, Louise Yellowman County Park in Tuba City, Peaks View Park, Raymond County Park in Kachina Village, and Sawmill Multicultural Art and Nature Park in Flagstaff.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireLocal NewsFire Season 2014
Related Content