Fire Restrictions in Coconino County Parks Go into Effect Friday

The following restrictions begin Fri, April 18 at 8 a.m. at all public Coconino County parks:

–Camping is permitted only in designated campgrounds at Ft. Tuthill County Park.

–Smoking is prohibited outdoors and only allowed in designated areas and/or in enclosed vehicles.

–Parking is prohibited on grassy, forested areas and allowed in designated parking areas.

–Open fires are prohibited. This includes campfires, charcoal grills, torches, fireworks and candles. Only liquid gas stoves are permitted in improved areas — cleared of all vegetation, typically on a cinder or gravel surfaces.

Fire restrictions will be in effect at all County Parks and Recreation Department public parks, including Ft. Tuthill County Park south of Flagstaff, Louise Yellowman County Park in Tuba City, Peaks View Park, Raymond County Park in Kachina Village, and Sawmill Multicultural Art and Nature Park in Flagstaff.