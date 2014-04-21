U.S. Senators to Discuss Wildfire Preparedness

Two U.S. senators from Arizona and New Mexico will be discussing wildfire preparedness and forest restoration this week. Senators Jeff Flake and Martin Heinrich will tour the Eager area in eastern Arizona tomorrow and will end up in Reserve, New Mexico. According to the senators, the trip is part of a bipartisan effort to prevent catastrophic wildfire in the Apache-Sitgreaves and Gila national forests. On the agenda are fire-risk reduction and forest thinning strategies.