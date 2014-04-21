We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.
U.S. Senators to Discuss Wildfire Preparedness
Two U.S. senators from Arizona and New Mexico will be discussing wildfire preparedness and forest restoration this week. Senators Jeff Flake and Martin Heinrich will tour the Eager area in eastern Arizona tomorrow and will end up in Reserve, New Mexico. According to the senators, the trip is part of a bipartisan effort to prevent catastrophic wildfire in the Apache-Sitgreaves and Gila national forests. On the agenda are fire-risk reduction and forest thinning strategies.