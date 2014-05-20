Prescott National Forest to Begin Stage II Fire Restrictions

As a result of increasing fire danger, the Prescott National Forest will implement Stage II fire restrictions beginning Fri, May 23. Under the restrictions, building, maintaining attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or stove fire is prohibited. This applies to all developed campgrounds and improved sites.

Also prohibited in the Prescott National Forest: smoking outside of enclosed buildings or vehicles; discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun except while on a lawful hunt; operating any internal combustion engine from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; welding or operating acetylene or other torches with open flames.

Exceptions to the restrictions include the use of devices fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. Also allowed are generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator. Additionally, motor vehicles must be operated in compliance with forest Travel Management regulations. Discharging of firearms is allowed at the Prescott Sportsmen’s Club unless otherwise determined by a forest official.

Fire restrictions will remain in effect until forest officials deem that conditions have improved to a degree that would reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.

For more information on Arizona fire restrictions, see http://firerestrictions.us.az, and for fire prevention information, see www.wildlandfire.az.gov.