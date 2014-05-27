Stage II Fire Restrictions for Coconino and Kaibab National Forests and City of Flagstaff

Due to increased fire danger, the Coconino and Kaibab national forests will enact Stage II fire restrictions beginning Fri, May 30 at 8 a.m. This bans most fire-oriented activities on the national forests.

On the Kaibab National Forest, the ban only applies to Williams and Tusayan ranger districts. Due to different weather and fuel conditions, the restrictions do not apply to the North Kaibab Ranger District. For more info on national forest fire restrictions, see http://firerestrictions.us.az.

Also on Friday, the City of Flagstaff will implement its own Stage II fire restrictions. This prohibits all open burning, such as in fire pits and chimineas, as well as the use of charcoal BBQ grills in all city parks, natural areas and private residences. Smoking in parks and on the Flagstaff Urban Trail System is also banned. For more info, see www.flagstaff.az.gov.

For National Forests, Stage II fire restrictions prohibit:

–Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or stove fire, including fires in developed campgrounds and improved sites.

–Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

–Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.

–Operating any internal combustion engine from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

–Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

For National Forests, Exemptions to the restrictions include:

–Using a device fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

–Operating generators with an approved spark-arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator.

–Operating motorized vehicles in compliance with forest Travel Management regulations.