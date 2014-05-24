We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.
Slide Fire Pre-Evacuation Warning Will Be Lifted Monday
According to the Coconino County Sheriff's office, the pre-evacuation warning for Kachina Village and Forest Highlands will be lifted on Mon, May 26 at noon. This is dependent on fire conditions, but crews have made considerable progress on the western flank of the fire along Hwy. 89A.
Mandatory evacuations remain in place in Oak Creek Canyon from Slide Rock State Park to Sterling Springs Hatchery.