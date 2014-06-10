Grand Canyon National Park Implements Fire Restrictions

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Fri, June 13, Grand Canyon National Park will implement heightened fire restrictions due to the increased risk of wildfire. This applies to all areas within the park, including residential areas, except for the Colorado River corridor.

The restrictions prohibit all wood-burning and charcoal fires, including campfires, warming fires and charcoal barbeques. Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns and heaters with shut-off devices are allowed.

The South Rim of the Grand Canyon is currently at extreme fire danger levels and the North Rim’s level is very high. The fire restrictions will remain in place until monsoon season provides enough moisture to lessen the danger.

On the North Rim, crews are allowing the Galahad Fire to burn. It has been contained to the point where no direct threat remains to park resources. The fire will continue to burn across the southern part of the Walla Valley Peninsula west of the W-4 Road until monsoon season brings moisture. The fire is 50 percent contained and 4,363 acres in size. The park is allowing the fire to burn in order to achieve natural resource objectives. For updates, see http://inciweb.nwcg.gov.

For more information on Grand Canyon National Park’s fire restrictions, see www.nps.gov/grca/parkmgmt/fire_info.htm or http://wildlandfireaz.gov.