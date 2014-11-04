Local Elections in the National Spotlight Ahead of Tuesday’s General Election

Across the state today voters will decide on a variety of offices and propositions. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, some local elections have garnered national attention.

Among the nation’s most closely watched, and competitive, congressional races is Arizona’s first district. Democratic incumbent Representative Ann Kirkpatrick and Republican state House Speaker Andy Tobin are vying for a congressional seat that has gone back and forth between the two parties for years.

For the state’s gubernatorial contest, the top two candidates — Republican Doug Ducey, and Democrat Fred DuVal — have increasingly been reaching out the state’s numerous independent voters.

Republican Sylvia Allen and independent Tom O’Halleran are competing for the Legislative District 6 state senate seat vacated by the late Republican Chester Crandell.

Also on the ballot: Proposition 122 would allow the state to refuse enforcement or funding of federal laws and regulations; Prop 304 would increase state legislators’ salaries; and Prop 303 would give terminally ill patients access to medical treatments not yet approved by the FDA.

Additionally, voters in Coconino County and Flagstaff will decide on two propositions that would boost sales taxes to take care of a massive backlog of road repair.

A list of polling places can be found on county websites and voting locations are open until 7 o’clock. Early ballots can be dropped off to county recorders’ offices or any polling place.