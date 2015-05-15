Grand Canyon Entrance Fees Going Up

The Grand Canyon has raised the price to enter the national park and camp overnight in the backcountry areas.

Park officials announced a proposal last year to increase the entrance fees that have been in place since 2006. Starting June 1, a seven-day, single-vehicle entry pass will cost $30, up from $25.

Anyone driving a motorcycle in will pay $25. Pedestrians or bicyclists will pay $15 instead of $12.

The Grand Canyon began charging for overnight backcountry permits in 1997. The $10 price tag for the permits won't change but will be accompanied by an $8 nightly charge per person or stock animal. The fee doesn't affect the Mather, Desert View or North Rim campgrounds.

The additional revenue will go toward repairing and maintaining park facilities, and protecting resources.



