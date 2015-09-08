Prescott Group Wants Playground Honoring Slain Aid Worker

The family of an international aid worker from Prescott who was killed while being held captive by the Islamic State group wants a playground built in her memory.

The Daily Courier in Prescott says Kayla Mueller's parents are hoping the local chapter of the Kiwanis service organization can raise $80,000 for the Kayla's Hands playground.

The project is one of the top 10 entries vying for $25,000 in a competition sponsored by Kiwanis International.

Carl Mueller says there is no gravesite or even an urn for his daughter. But the family plans on having the playground with a plaque bearing her name.

The Kiwanis Club of Prescott also plans to raise money with a golf tournament in October.

Kayla Mueller's death was confirmed in February by U.S. officials.