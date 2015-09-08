© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Group Wants Playground Honoring Slain Aid Worker

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 8, 2015 at 7:28 AM MST
Kayla.jpg

  The family of an international aid worker from Prescott who was killed while being held captive by the Islamic State group wants a playground built in her memory.

The Daily Courier in Prescott says Kayla Mueller's parents are hoping the local chapter of the Kiwanis service organization can raise $80,000 for the Kayla's Hands playground.

The project is one of the top 10 entries vying for $25,000 in a competition sponsored by Kiwanis International.

Carl Mueller says there is no gravesite or even an urn for his daughter. But the family plans on having the playground with a plaque bearing her name.

The Kiwanis Club of Prescott also plans to raise money with a golf tournament in October.

Kayla Mueller's death was confirmed in February by U.S. officials.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News PrescottLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content