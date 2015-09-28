© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
House Republicans Summoned For Meetings On School Funding

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 28, 2015 at 8:14 AM MST
EDUCATION.jpg

 

Republican members of the Arizona House are being summoned to briefings by their leaders on ongoing discussions to boost funding for K-12 schools.

The meetings set for Monday through Wednesday come as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey presses his plan to tap the state's permanent land trust fund to add more than $320 million a year to school funding. Republicans who control the Legislature have a competing plan.

The House meetings come three weeks after initial briefings that followed the breakdown of negotiations to settle a lawsuit brought by schools over the Legislature's failure to make required inflation increases. A judge has ordered more than $330 million in new yearly school funding but the Legislature is appealing.

A special Legislative session is being discussed to deal with school funding.

Associated Press
