K-12 Settlement Campaign Expected To Raise Millions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 10, 2015 at 8:15 AM MST
CLASSROOM.JPG

Officials working on the Proposition 123 campaign, the agreement to settle a long-running K-12 funding lawsuit, say they expect millions in contributions supporting the effort.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that campaign manager J.P. Twist says $4 million is a reasonable target for fundraising efforts.

Many are looking at state Treasurer Jeff DeWit to head the opposition. A DeWit spokesman says the treasurer has no immediate plans to take part in a campaign against Proposition 123.

Proposition 123 is a proposed amendment to the Arizona Constitution. Voters will be asked to approve changes the state's Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to provide an additional $2.2 billion to K-12 schools over the course of a decade.

education arizona state capitol education funding
Associated Press
