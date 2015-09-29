Arizona Democrats Propose School Funding Plan

State lawmakers are considering a special legislative session next month to address funding Arizona’s K-12 public education. A recently released plan by Democrats in the legislature would use the state’s $325 million budget surplus to increase funding. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The Democrats’ plan would boost school funding this year and pump nearly $4 billion into education over the next decade. It would settle a lawsuit over money owed to schools by the state because of annual inflation adjustments. The plan would also stop the expansion of a tax credit used by businesses that donate to student tuition organizations.

Republican lawmakers are being briefed this week at the state capitol over their own school funding proposals. Plans by the GOP and Governor Doug Ducey would further tap into Arizona’s state trust lands to increase education funding.