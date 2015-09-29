© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Democrats Propose School Funding Plan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Justin Regan
Published September 29, 2015 at 6:03 PM MST
State lawmakers are considering a special legislative session next month to address funding Arizona’s K-12 public education. A recently released plan by Democrats in the legislature would use the state’s $325 million budget surplus to increase funding. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The Democrats’ plan would boost school funding this year and pump nearly $4 billion into education over the next decade. It would settle a lawsuit over money owed to schools by the state because of annual inflation adjustments. The plan would also stop the expansion of a tax credit used by businesses that donate to student tuition organizations.

Republican lawmakers are being briefed this week at the state capitol over their own school funding proposals. Plans by the GOP and Governor Doug Ducey would further tap into Arizona’s state trust lands to increase education funding.

KNAU and Arizona News educationLocal News
Justin Regan
See stories by Justin Regan
