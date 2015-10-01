© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Schools Chief Presents Education Plan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 1, 2015 at 5:58 PM MST
 Arizona's top school official has rolled out her plan to fix the state's struggling K-12 school system, and it includes eliminating the state's Common Core standards.

Superintendent of Instruction Diane Douglas laid out her policy initiatives at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Douglas has already called for an additional $400 million in school funding as an initial part of that policy primarily to boost teacher pay. On Thursday, she said Common Core should be dumped for other standards and the state should reduce standardized testing, do more to protect student data and boost school safety.

Douglas campaigned last year on repealing Common Core, and the Board of Education is reviewing them. Since she's taken office, she's battled with the board over control of that policy-making body's staff.

