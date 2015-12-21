Christmas Trees Provide Opportunities for Thinning N. Ariz. Forests

Almost 10,000 Christmas tree permits have been issued this season on national forest lands in northern Arizona. Getting into the holiday spirit can also help restore health to overstocked forests.

Northern Arizona forests are typically overcrowded with trees. That’s according to Polly Haessig, environmental planner for the Wildcat Springs Christmas Tree Area on the Coconino National Forest.

“We think that cutting a small number of small-diameter (9 inches or less) ponderosa pine, Douglas fir and white fir Christmas trees is sustainable,” Haessig says, “and it does good for opening up the habitat and thinning out the small understory trees.”

The U.S. Forest Service conducts surveys of potential Christmas tree areas, avoiding places where cutting would jeopardize endangered or threatened species, like the Mexican Spotted Owl. Its breeding and nesting grounds are off-limits to tree-cutting.

The areas also have to be accessible by road in winter. And, Haessig says, “We need to have a place with desirable trees. People like white fir and Douglas fir because they make pretty Christmas trees.”

This is the second year the Coconino National Forest has used the Wildcat Springs area for tree-cutting permits. Kaibab, Tonto, Apache-Sitgreaves and Prescott national forests also offer Christmas tree tags.