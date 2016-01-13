Wendy Rogers Joining 1st Congressional District Race

A sixth Republican is joining the race for the GOP nomination in Eastern Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

Retired Air Force pilot Wendy Rogers announced she was running for the seat on Wednesday.

Rogers joins Arizona House Speaker David Gowan, Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu, former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, rancher and businessman Gary Kiehne and Navajo businessman Shawn Redd in the Republican primary.

Former state legislator Tom O'Halleran is running for the Democratic nomination in the 1st District. Incumbent Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick is running in 2016 for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican John McCain.

The sprawling 1st District is competitive between Democrats and Republicans. It stretches from the Utah line on the north to Graham County and Tucson's northern outskirts on the south.