Ex-Kingman Employee Accused Of Stealing More Than $1 Mllion

A former Kingman employee is accused of stealing more than $1 million from the city since 2007.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Diane Maxine Richards was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on 23 felony counts including theft, forgery and misuse of public monies.

Richards is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Mohave County Jail. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Authorities say Richards was formerly Kingman's budget analyst and interim finance director.

She allegedly used a city credit card to pay for personal expenses from July 2007 through January 2015 and submitted falsified invoices.

Richards also allegedly used the card to pay off cash advances from casinos in Laughlin, Nevada and misappropriated money from a bank account used by Kingman to fund its employee benefits trust.