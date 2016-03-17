Bernie Sanders Continues Campaign In Northern Arizona

Bernie Sanders is continuing his presidential campaign swing through Arizona with a stop in Flagstaff.

The Vermont senator, who is coming off a wave of primary losses to Hillary Clinton, is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting Thursday evening in the state's high country at the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort.

His appearance comes two days after Sanders held a rally in Phoenix.

The Democratic candidate did not mention his defeats to Clinton in other states.

Instead, he told the thousands of Arizonans that they are the next major state to vote in the Democratic contest for president.

Sanders urged the crowd to head to the polls March 22.

Arizona's Republican primary is also that day.